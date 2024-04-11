The New Richmond Lions came into this season looking to build off a strong 2023 campaign in which they went 23-4, reaching the third round of the postseason. They did lose key contributors Joli Boggs and Elizabeth Willis to graduation, but beyond that several key pieces returned. They haven’t skipped a beat, now sitting at 6-2 on the season after a 16-0 home blowout win against Seton on April 6.

