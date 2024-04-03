Students from Goshen High School recently joined forces with Marr Cook Elementary, partnering with Junior Achievement (JA) of OKI Partners. Their mission: to educate first-grade students in important life skills.

Junior Achievement of OKI Partners, supported by corporate and individual donors, delivers impactful learning experiences for students of all ages. Through JA’s “Our Families” curriculum, first graders explore topics like families, neighborhoods, money, and entrepreneurship.

High school students assumed the role of educators, improving their organizational and public speaking abilities. Additionally, they fostered connections with younger students, gaining valuable insight into diverse learning needs and further developing their teaching and professional skills.

Given encouragement to deliver lessons with enthusiasm and sincere dedication, students showcased their genuine passion for the project. The high school students had practiced the curriculum and lesson in advance.

Acknowledging the potential unpredictability of young students’ responses, they embraced adaptable teaching strategies. Part of being an effective communicator and resilient individual is the occasional need for high school students to step out of their comfort zones as they deliver lessons.

All experiences, regardless of the career path our high school students choose, are valuable. The entire experience is a win-win for both young warriors at Marr Cook Elementary and our high school students.