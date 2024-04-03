The Goshen community will soon see an increase in available health care services, thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the state of Ohio.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Clermont County on March 25 to announce a $3.4 million grant for HealthSource of Ohio in Goshen, and a similar grant in Brown County. HealthSource of Ohio CEO Kim Patton and Goshen Superintendent Brian Bailey joined the Governor as he made the announcement.

As part of the new Appalachian Children’s Health Initiative, more than $64 million in grant funding will be divided among 28 projects that are expected to impact 61,000 students and 375,000 residents across 20 Appalachian counties.

HealthSource of Ohio will expand its existing health center at 6535 Charles Snider Road, which will provide space for an additional primary care clinician while also adding much-needed telehealth services for Goshen Local Schools’ school-based health center.

“Healthy kids learn better and achieve more,” Bailey said in his remarks. “In our HealthSource partnership, we have witnessed the value of increased access to quality healthcare.

“This year alone in our school-based health clinic, we have seen more than 250 dental exams, 274 eye exams where 74 students received glasses, and 451 visits by school-aged patients during the 2023-24 school year.”

In expanding its Goshen facility, HealthSource will be able to provide educational job training opportunities for Goshen students who may be interested in pursuing careers in the medical profession.

“Many of our students have an interest in the healthcare field, but with our geographical location, it is difficult to find opportunities that fit into the school day,” Bailey said. “With the addition of a dedicated space for workforce development at the HealthSource Snider Road location, the opportunities for our students just became a lot more attainable.”