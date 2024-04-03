Interested in something different? Mark your calendar for The Comedy of Errors performed by the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company.

The show take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 (corrected date), in the Amelia Branch Library, 58 Maple St.

The Comedy of Errors is a farce. It tells the story of two sets of twins who experience mistaken identity that causes lots of confusion. In the end, both sets of twins understand what has happened, and the family is reunited.

This performance is free. While there, take a look at what the library has to offer.

Visit clermontlibrary.org or call the Amelia Branch library for more information at 513-752-5580.