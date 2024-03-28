On Tuesday, March 20, 2024, the Goshen High School Chapter of the National Honor Society welcomed 20 outstanding students into full membership. Led by Mrs. Deuer, NHS Advisor, and assisted by Mrs. Mantz, Guidance Counselor, Mrs. Walker, Principal, and current NHS members, the induction ceremony was a momentous occasion filled with pride and celebration.

Mrs. Deuer spoke about the requirements and responsibilities of being a National Honor Society member, setting the stage for the significance of the honor bestowed upon the newly inducted students. President Nicholas Dean, Vice President Haley Hopkins, Secretary Madeline Lengyel, and Project Coordinator Brianna Cornelius, current NHS members, delivered inspiring speeches highlighting the pillars of Scholarship, Leadership, Service, and Character.

The newest members of the National Honor Society received their certificates, symbolizing their commitment to academic excellence, leadership, and service. Congratulations to Allison Helferich, Allison Paprocki, Bryn Gatio, Carson Abner, Carter Sparks, Catie Huening, Chloe Cooper, Cohen Hamann, Erin Hager, Gabe Dooley, Hannah Washburn, Jasmine Faulkner, Kaelyn Alderman, Kyla Hager, Kylie Zook, Matthew Hansford, Nataly Mechael, Nicholas Bradley, Vivien Slagle, and Yemili Espinosa-Ley on this remarkable achievement.

To qualify for the National Honor Society at Goshen High School, students must demonstrate a cumulative, weighted grade point average of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale. Additionally, candidates are evaluated based on their service, character, and leadership qualities by teachers, culminating in a final selection made by a faculty committee moderated by the NHS sponsor.

Membership in the National Honor Society carries prestigious honors, including the wearing of a white NHS stole at graduation and a special designation on diplomas. Members are also required to complete two hours of volunteer service per month and actively participate in the chapter’s monthly service projects.

For more information about the Goshen High School Chapter of the National Honor Society and its activities, interested individuals can visit the Academics tab on the GHS homepage.

As we celebrate the induction of these exceptional students into the National Honor Society, we commend them for their dedication to excellence and service, and we look forward to witnessing their continued impact on our school and community.