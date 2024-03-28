In the March 19 Primary Election, the majority of voters in the Goshen Local School District voted against the proposed school levy, and now, the Superintendent is sharing plans for the school district’s future.

Superintendent Brian Bailey was quoted as saying, “Obviously we are disappointed. Our Board of Education listened to the community and presented what we believed was a financially sensitive plan. We will now have to regroup and determine our next steps.”

The 2.9 mill bond issue was aimed at addressing overcrowding and preparing for continued enrollment growth within the district.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.