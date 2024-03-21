Bethel-Tate senior Logan Dean recently captured the DIII state title in the 120-pound weight class. He is the first Tigers wrestler to capture a state title since 1991, and just the third all-time. He is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite pro/college wrestler?

A: Buvaisar Saitiev

Q: Advice for younger wrestlers?

A: Don’t put unnecessary pressure on yourself, have fun and enjoy each moment because it goes by fast.

Q: Best memory as a high school athlete

A: Finally capturing a state title after 14 years of competing.

Q: What have you done to improve throughout your high school career?

A: Outworking anyone and everyone, I had a gap to fill between me and the best in the state, and over time I’ve been able to not just fill that gap but also build a massive lead on them. Putting in 10-12 practices a week, lifting four days a week, watching my diet, focusing on recovery, and much more. I had to do what others were not willing to do.

Q: What has the success that both you individually and your team have been able to have this season mean to you? What in your mind is the biggest reason for that success?

A: The accomplishments that I achieve are cool and all but overall this season it was awesome to see my buddies start to get better and fall in love with the sport. We’ve got a small team so we didn’t win anything tournament-wise, but we definitely got individual wins. In the long run that’s the most important thing, we’re trying to build a program and it’s not a one-man army. I think the biggest reason why we are getting success is the way we train, we have a very calculated and balanced training schedule where we incorporate technique, live, lifting, and cardio throughout the week. We had a pace all season that other teams just weren’t able to compete with.

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?

A: The first set of people I’d like to thank are Coach Brian Carter and Coach Tom Donahue for everything they’ve done for me not just in the sport of wrestling but life as well. And the second set is my mom and dad for everything they do for me, none of this would have been possible without these special people.

Q: What will you miss most about being a Bethel-Tate student-athlete?

A: The thing I’ll miss most about being a student-athlete here at Bethel-Tate is getting to compete with my friends and building friendships on and off the mat.

Q: What makes the Bethel-Tate community so special in your eyes?

A: It’s a small town so everyone comes together for people and events, for example doing the state send-off every year. It’s just a good atmosphere to be around with a lot of amazing people.