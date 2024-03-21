The SBAAC baseball regular season will begin March 23, with six games taking place. Here are five Clermont County players to watch for in the 2024 campaign.

Cameron Snider, CF, Pitcher, Bethel-Tate, Senior

The Thomas More University commit batted .371 last season, the third-highest of any returning player in the conference. Snider also posted a 3.60 ERA and recorded 34 strikeouts over 21.1 IP. He should be one of the best two-way players in the league and could very well end up on the SBAAC First Team once again.

Timmy Carver, 1B, P, Williamsburg, Senior

Carver recorded just six at-bats in the 2023 season, but his impact on the mound was huge. In 26.2 IP he allowed just three earned runs and walked only seven batters. It feels like Carver will be hard for any team to crack in 2024.

Nick Burke, IF/OF, Batavia, Senior

Burke flat-out raked during his junior season, batting .358 with 23 RBIs. His team came up just short of an SBAAC American Division title, finishing a game behind Western Brown. Burke is among seven all-conference players returning for the Bulldogs.

