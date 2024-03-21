The SBAAC track season is fast approaching, and with several deep rosters, it’s shaping up to be an exciting one. Here are five Clermont County athletes to watch for on the boys’ side.

Avery Hauck, Batavia, Senior

Hauck finished with the best 100-meter dash time in the conference last year and had top 10 times in the 200 and 400. He is part of a loaded Bulldogs senior class, a class that had six athletes named to the all-conference team in 2023.

