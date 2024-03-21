The UC Clermont Men’s Basketball Team fell to Penn State Wilkes-Barre in the DII USCAA National Championship by a score of 83-79. The Cougars wrap up their season with a stellar 23-7 record and have every reason to hold their heads high after another strong season.

“I am so proud of this team as they played every game with heart, grit, and effort. We are very proud of the success we have had not only this year but in recent years as we continue to grow, improve, and develop this program to compete at the highest level,” said Clermont Head Coach Steve Ellis.

Clermont was ranked number one in the DII USCAA poll for the last month of the season. Although they came up short in the end, Coach Ellis believes this run helped showcase the positive direction in which the Cougars program is headed. “We hope this season continues to recognize us in the eyes of high school recruits and potential transfers that we play at a very high level and that it is very fun to go out every night and compete. The experience and atmosphere this team enjoyed can not be matched at most levels of college basketball,” said Ellis.

