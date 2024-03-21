The SBAAC softball regular season will get underway on March 23, with six games taking place. Here are five Clermont County players to watch for in the 2024 campaign.

Jaycee Bailey, 2B, SS, Goshen, Senior

Bailey has seen her average go up every season throughout her high school career, and she seems poised for a stellar senior campaign. Bailey batted .533 as a junior, good for fourth in the conference. Her strong defense up the middle will be crucial in helping her team improve upon an 11-11 finish in 2023.

