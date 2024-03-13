Marr Cook Elementary held a Literacy Night for students and their families on Thursday, February 29.

It was a successful night with more than 170 people in attendance.

There was a wide variety of literacy activities for students to complete. They could create their own “hat” by building a tall list of words that belong to the same word family. Dr. Seuss Bingo was a hit! Participants had to be active listeners while identifying a variety of characters and objects from a variety of Dr. Seuss books. Families also enjoyed story time in the reading room. Other activities included enjoying a free snack from Goshen’s PTO, sorting real and nonsense words, creating letters and words with play-doh, puzzle matching with pictures and identifying the first sound with letters, and visiting with our local library (Goshen Branch of Clermont County Public Library).

This year, they had a variety of raffle baskets. Each grade level worked together to create a basket filled with fun. Preschool: If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (baking supplies), Kindergarten: The Dot (arts and crafts supplies), First Grade: Dr. Seuss (variety of books, games, and stickers), Second Grade: Dragons Love Tacos (Mexican foods), and Board Office: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (pasta, Larosa’s gift card, and umbrella).

The money raised for the raffle baskets will be used for student incentives such as Marr Cook Market, where students can redeem their Class Dojo points for prizes.

While Marr Cook’s Literacy Night was an eventful evening, it’s important for families to remember there is no app to replace your lap. Reading with your children each and every night is one of the most powerful tools for your student’s success. Readers are Leaders!