Clermont Northeastern senior wrestler Jesse Foebar won the state championship in the 145-pound weight class last year and placed third this year. She is the Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week after finishing her career high school career with a 114-30 record.

Q: Favorite pro/college wrestler?

A: Tom Donahue

Q: Advice for younger wrestlers?

A: Wrestling challenges you mentally and physically. It’s going to be hard but if you stick with it it’ll be the greatest experience of your life.

Q: Best memory as a wrestler

A: Hugging each of my coaches after winning my first state title. My coach hugged me and said, “Do you believe in yourself yet?” It was such an emotional experience.

Q: What have you done to make yourself a better wrestler throughout your high school career?

A: I’ve put in countless hours of practice and lifted weights to help stay strong. Also keeping a fairly healthy diet so I can perform at my best.

Q: What has the success that both you individually and your team have been able to have this season mean to you? What in your mind is the biggest reason for that success?

A: For me my successes are not represented by wins and losses. Yeah I won a state title and that’s great but to me, the success has been the person I’ve grown to be because of this sport. It has taught me so much. As for my team, our biggest success has been keeping our program alive. This is only CNEs fourth year with a girls program and we’ve had a strong group from the start and we are continuing to grow.

Q: Who would you like to thank for helping you get to where you are today?

A: I have hundreds of people I could thank. My coaches, Tom, Wells, Shinkle, and Waldmen have been my biggest supporters and each has shaped me into the person I am today. My family for always being there for me and all of my friends who have supported me.

Q: What will you miss most about being a CNE student-athlete?

A: The people. It’s crazy the relationships I have built over the years. I have met some of my lifelong friends in this program and some even feel like family to me.

Q: What makes the CNE community so special in your eyes?

A: Everyone is so supportive of everyone. People who I don’t even really know cheer on the successes of myself and my teammates. It’s a great place to come from.