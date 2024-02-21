A new school board member has been appointed to the West Clermont School District Board of Education.

Michael Chumley was appointed to the WC BoE during a special meeting on Feb. 19.

Chumley will fill the unexpired term of David Schaeff, who submitted his resignation effective Feb. 1 due to plans to move out of the district, according to information shared by WCSD.

In his resignation notice to his fellow board members, Schaeff wrote, “My wife and I have recently started the process of building a new home in a development that is outside of the district. Moving out of the district will make me ineligible to serve at that time. I feel that it’s appropriate to step down at this time and allow the Board the opportunity to find a replacement now instead of later in the year when so much more will be going on.”

Schaeff earlier stepped in to fill Michele Delaney’s term in October 2023 after she lost her battle with cancer.

Shaeff previously served on the WC BoE and it was stated that his experience on the Board and knowledge of the school district have added value during the time of transition.

The seat that Chumley fills has a term that will expire Jan. 1, 2026.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.