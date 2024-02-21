The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles. The crash occurred on February 20, 2024, at approximately 7:55 A.M. on State Route 32 near milepost 9, Batavia Township, Clermont County, Ohio.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2016 Freightliner Semi, operated by Brandon Mullins, 36, Cincinnati, was eastbound on State Route 32 approaching Bauer Road. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, operated by Travis Light, 32, was stopped on State Route 32 at the traffic light for Bauer Road. Mullins failed to stop and struck Light in the rear causing him to go off the right side of the roadway.

Light was not wearing a seatbelt; he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. Mullins was not injured and he was later released from the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Central Joint Fire and EMS and the Batavia Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Batavia Post.