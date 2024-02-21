There’s a potential case of measles in Clermont County.

On Feb. 20, Clermont County Public Health announced that it’s investigating a potential case of measles in the county.

Public Health was said to be working with the individual and their healthcare provider to get more information.

Clermont County Health Commissioner Julianne Nesbit was quoted as saying, “We want to be extra cautious and make sure our residents know the signs and symptoms and how to protect themselves from measles.

She added, “The best thing you can do is to stay up to date on your vaccines and stay home when you’re sick.”

Public health explained that in 2024, measles has been present internationally and in the U.S., including in Ohio.

