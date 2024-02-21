When temperatures drop, let Jungle Jim’s International Market warm your heart.

Canard Duchene Brut: France’s most-opened bottle of Champagne! Bright and fresh with crisp apple and marzipan notes and finishes with long flavors of yeast rolls and sourdough. An absolute delight!

After you toast, it’s on to the appetizer. I love to use dry rose’ with easy and quick bites. The fruitiness and materiality match most, and pink is one of the colors of love!

Stoller Family Estate Rose: Oregon’s famous Willamette Valley makes this wine from Pinot Noir, which sees little skin contact to make the light pink hue. Lean and straight to the point of fresh strawberries and grapefruit. Mouthwatering acidity leaves you wanting more and more. It’s one of my favorites every year.

On to the main course; Italian! Marinara is a must at my house. What pairs best with Marinara? Sangiovese! Sangiovese is the main grape in Italy’s famed Chianti. Usually, I would serve a Chianti with this meal, but I will use this sweetly named “Love You Bunches” from Stolpman.

Love You Bunches: Sangiovese made in Santa Barbara County, California. Stoplman was going for a lighter, more straightforward, fresher style of Sangiovese for this lovely bottle. They achieve this fermenting using a technique called Carbonic Maceration. This method uses the weight of the grape clusters to crush one another as they load into the stainless steel fermenters, eliminating the need for a crush or bladder press. It was made famous by the French and their Beaujolais Nouveau. The result is a fruit-forward Sangiovese with less tannin and more acidity. Just delicious!

On to the dessert. Here is where the chocolate and fruits come into play. After we have consumed all of this deliciousness, it’s time to finish with the sweets. Here comes the Port!

Sandeman Fine Tawny Port: Just a little goes a long way. Sandeman’s Fine Tawny is Port aged in wooden barrels. The oak gives great nutty and coconut flavors to the already sweet dessert wine. This Tawny will pair exceptionally well with any chocolate you throw its way!

I hope this will help everyone score top marks! Next issue, Spring will be in the air! There are many new arrivals and pairings to help shake off the winter blues!