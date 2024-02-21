Clermont Senior Services has been awarded a grant to help provide added services to seniors in Clermont County.

The news was announced during the Clermont County Commissioners meeting on Feb. 7.

During that meeting, it was explained that the funding is part of the Ohio Department of Aging Healthy Aging Grant Program.

The grant funds will be used to provide services such as food, housing, and digital literacy to seniors in Clermont County.

CSS Director Bill DeHass shared details about the grant award.

“This is a really exciting piece of funding for a couple of reasons. One, all those dollars are going to get back into the hands of seniors to ensure their well-being here in the community, and two, it’s brought about some really great opportunities for collaboration with other community organizations,” he said.

