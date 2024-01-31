Farm women are generating a cultural tide in American agriculture that moves management, assets, and opportunities to a new wave of farmers nationwide. At Annie’s Project courses, women in agriculture become empowered to be successful through education, networks, and resources.

Annie’s Project is a six-week course that is a discussion-based workshop bringing women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing, and the legal field. There’s plenty of time for questions, sharing, reacting, and connecting with presenters and fellow participants. It’s a relaxed, fun, and dynamic way to learn, grow, and meet other farmwomen. Whether new or experienced, understanding the five areas of agricultural risk, knowing how to analyze agricultural spreadsheets, and other necessary skills are vital. Learning them in a friendly environment where questions and discussion are welcomed allows the learning process to flourish.

Annie’s Project courses have reached over 19,000 farm and ranch women in 33 states. The next one in your area begins on February 29th at The Clermont County Fairgrounds.

The course fee includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions. A light meal will be served before each class at 5:30 p.m. Course size is limited, so please register soon.

Linda, an Annie’s Project alumna, says, “I took the class to gain a better understanding about agribusiness and how financial decisions impact our farm operation. I have a better understanding of balance sheets and the futures market…this class has improved communication with my spouse on concerns he works with on a daily basis.”

For more information, including pricing, contact Gigi Neal at (513) 732-7070 or email neal.331@osu.edu.

To register, contact Meghan at (513) 732-7070 or in person at 1000 Locust Street, Building #324, Owensville, Ohio 45160.