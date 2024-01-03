Hoxworth Blood Center celebrates with a special winter fleece gift for donors all month

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, is inviting the Tri-State community to celebrate National Blood Donor month by making a lifesaving blood or platelet donation during the month of January.

As a thank you, Hoxworth will be gifting all donors who roll up a sleeve at any of Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers or select mobile blood drives with an exclusive winter fleece quarter-zip pullover during the month of January!

“Blood transfusions are one of the most common medical procedures performed in hospitals,” says David Oh, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Hoxworth Blood Center. “Only 3% of Americans currently donate blood, and given the current state of blood donations, there is an urgent need for new blood donors.”

The inaugural National Blood Donor Month was proclaimed by President Richard Nixon and held in January 1970, with the aim of acknowledging voluntary blood donors and encouraging more individuals to donate for the first time. Despite the changes that have occurred in the last 5 decades, the demand for blood remains constant, as does the selflessness of those who answer the call to give.

Hoxworth Blood Center would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all those who regularly donate blood and encourage all those eligible to join them. Such ongoing generosity not only saves lives today but also extends hope for a brighter tomorrow for countless individuals in need.

Hoxworth operates seven Neighborhood Donor Centers in Anderson, Blue Ash, Clifton (Central), Ft. Mitchell, KY, West Chester (North), Tri-County, and Western Hills (West). For those interested in donating blood for the first time, standard whole blood donation takes roughly 60 minutes from check-in to post-donation snacks.

For more information and to schedule your lifesaving donation, visit Hoxworth.org or call 513-451-0910.