Seasoned Executive Brings Energy and Local Connections

Merchants National Bank (MNB) announced today that Denise Fauber, current MNB Chief Operating Officer, was added to MNB’s Board of Directors. Beginning her banking career over 26 years ago, and joining MNB in October 2016, Denise is a well-respected executive with proven management and leadership skills. Born and raised in Highland County, Denise is rooted in the community and has an in-depth understanding of the bank’s core values and culture. She is committed to carrying on MNB’s long-standing REAL Community Bank reputation, maintaining satisfactory regulatory ratings, profitability, and shareholder value.

The bank’s guiding philosophy is simple and consistent: We are a family of independent minds making local decisions, which keeps us very close to the customers we serve. In an extremely competitive environment, this fact really makes the difference.

“Denise’s appointment is both timely and well deserved. MNB continues to grow and expand our services to our local communities and adding another key Board Member with a commitment to being a Real Community Bank is important to both our culture and operating excellence”, added Paul W. Pence, Jr, Chairman and President of Merchants National Bank.

With $1.2B in assets and a growing network of locations, services, and technology to enable seamless banking for both retail and commercial customers, the Bank delivers a sustainable approach to the local markets served and in support of the hardworking staff that comprise the heart and soul of the organization.