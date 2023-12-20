Union Township’s swearing-in ceremony of Michael Logue to serve as Union Township Trustee was conducted Tuesday, December 12 at the Board of Trustees business meeting. Trustee Michael Logue was re-elected to the Board of Trustees in November 2023. He was previously elected to the Union Township Board of Trustees in November 2019.

“I am excited about the opportunity to continue serving Union Township and I appreciate the support of the community, a community my family and I love. I look forward to building upon the foundation of success and fostering local and regional relationships,” said Trustee Michael Logue.

Outside of his duties as Trustee, Mr. Logue is an experienced business leader with the Department of the Air Force and is responsible for aircraft weapon systems, services, and technology to advance national security.

Trustee Logue, a combat veteran Marine from the Iraq war and former member of the storied Lima Company 3/25 infantry unit, dedicates himself to veteran and family-focused nonprofits addressing food insecurity, education, employment, wellness, finance, and spiritual growth. He is a Certified Flight Instructor at Sporty’s Pilot Shop, former advisor for USO Tribute Cincinnati, past member of Tristate Veteran Community Alliance, a Ford Oval of Honor 2020 veteran, and an active member of both the Cincinnati Nature Center and Crossroads Church. He is often found serving with his church, playing with his kids, and leading our community.