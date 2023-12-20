The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 649 has selected Schott Monument Company as the recipient of its December Business of the Month Award for providing brick engraving services for its memorial and supporting the mission of The Vietnam Veterans of America, “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.” VVA Chapter 649 member Bruce Nutley, presented the award to Bruce Hofmann at Schott Monument Company. The Business of the Month award recognizes local businesses and organizations who support the mission of Chapter 649.