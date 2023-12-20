A man is dead after a single-vehicle traffic accident that happened last week on state Route 125 in Union Township.

The accident happened in the early morning of Dec. 14, according to information from the Union Township Police Department.

At about 4:18 a.m., Union Township Police Officers responded to the 1050 block of state Route 125 for a single-vehicle traffic accident.

First responders at the scene found the 34-year-old male driver who was found to have died from his injuries.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the accident. The investigation is ongoing, according to the Union Township Police Department.