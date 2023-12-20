The Bookmatters is an independent bookstore in downtown Milford

The Bookmatters is located at 6 Main St. in Milford. Photo provided.

Amanda Ackley is the owner of The Bookmatters in downtown Milford. Photo provided.

The Bookmatters in a boutique bookstore in downtown Milford.

Located at 6 Main Street, The Bookmatters opened in October 2022.

Owner Amanda Ackley opened The Bookmatters after starting and operating, along with her business partner, the Blue Manatee Literacy Project in Oakly for three years.

The Blue Manatee Literacy Project was a successor to The Blue Manatee bookstore.

The Blue Manatee Literacy Project was a non-profit that operated under a model that saw one book donated for each book purchased.

“It was an amazing experience, but unfortunately we lost our lease. I was a little devastated and it was a little unexpected, but I do believe that things happen for a reason,” Ackley said.

Soon after the Blue Manatee Literacy Project closed, someone reached out to Ackley to let her know that they had just walked through a location that would be the “perfect spot” for a bookstore.

Ackley toured the location herself and she agreed that the store, “reeked of a bookstore.”

“I just knew as soon as I walked in the door that this was the next this was the next opportunity,” she said. “So, instead of just being a children’s bookstore, it’s for everyone, all ages and all walks of life.”

Ackley explained that The Bookmatters holds to the mission and principles of the Blue Manatee Literacy Project.

