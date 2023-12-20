On Dec. 13, the Ohio House of Representatives passed House Bill 268, legislation to designate a portion of State Route 32 as the Richard “Dick” Mallon Memorial Highway, announced State Rep. Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland).

Mr. Mallon dedicated his life to both is country and community. A few highlights of his career, among many, are as follows:

Veteran of the United States Navy

President of the Clermont County Chamber of Commerce

Co-founder of the Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau

Founding member of the Clermont County Law Enforcement Appreciation Association

“Dick Mallon was a true example of what it means to dedicate your life to something bigger than yourself,” said Schmidt. “Mr. Mallon was a friend. He cared deeply about his community and worked to put Clermont County on a path towards growth.”

House Bill 268 awaits consideration by the Ohio Senate.