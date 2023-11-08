Marr Cook hosted their annual Family Night on Thursday, October 26. The staff members of Marr Cook worked together to provide a fun and engaging family night for their students and families. They had 430 people in attendance! The majority of the activities were free; family photo booth, tattoos, secret identity craft, science experiments, bingo, puzzles, corn hole, coloring stations, and even a reading room. Families were also able to visit the Clermont County Public Library (Goshen Branch) table and learn how their child could get a “3 for me” library card. Marr Cook kept their book fair open during this event so students could have a little extra time to shop. There were a total of 15 raffle baskets, all with fun themes! A kindergarten class created a rainy day “basket” but placed all of the fun items inside an opened umbrella. Other baskets included fall items, family movie night, baking items, cleaning supplies, coloring fun, and Halloween decor. For dinner, families had the opportunity to visit three different food trucks. Goshen is a wonderful community and our schools love having the opportunity to bring families together to spend some good, fun, quality time with one another!