The Williamsburg Garden Club will meet on Tuesday evening, November 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 2nd and Gay Streets. Hostesses for the evening are to be Angel Webb and Diana Dickinson. Members are to respond to Roll Call by naming their favorite houseplant. The Specimen is to be their favorite houseplant. The evening’s program will be presented by Jim, Gina and Brian of “Bulbs Deep” located on Main Street in Batavia. The Club will discuss plans for adopting a family for Christmas, as they have done in previous years. They will also participate in the Trains of Williamsburg Christmas event with a “Buy Now Table” at the Community Building on Friday, December 1st from 6-9 PM. Members will soon be decorating the bridge for the Holidays. The Club welcomes new members. For additional information call (513) 305-0607, visit at http://www.williamsburggardenclub.com.