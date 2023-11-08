The unofficial results from the Clermont County Board of Elections for the Nov. 7 General Election are listed below.

The total number of registered voters in Clermont County is 145,424. For this Nov. 7 General Election, a total of 74,745 ballots were cast. Of that number, 59,383 ballots were cast on Election Day. Voter Turnout was 51.40%.

For the races listed below, the election race is listed in bold, followed by the number of seats open for that race, followed by the candidates running for that seat. Next to the candidate’s name is the number of votes cast for that candidate, and immediately following is the percentage of the vote that candidate/position received.

For Judge of Municipal Court

Vote For 1

Jesse B. Kramig 43,916 or 100.00%

For Judge of Municipal Court (UTE 12-31-27)

Vote For 1

Anita Bechmann 45,987 or 100.00%

For Member of Council-at-Large – Loveland

Vote For 3

Kathy Bailey: 606 or 29.08%

Andy Bateman 590 28.31%

Brian Goodyear 497 23.85%

Deidre Hazelbaker 391 18.76%

For Member of Council-at-Large – Milford

Vote For 4

Kristopher Parrish 896 21.19%

Brad Price 1,045 24.71%

Mark Thompson 1,021 24.14%

Ralph Vilardo, Jr. 1,267 29.96%

For Mayor – Batavia

Vote For 1

C. Scott Runck 280 51.47%

John Thebout 264 48.53%

For Member of Council – Batavia

Vote For 2

Diana M. Cole 267 36.23%

Jason Garrison 265 35.96%

Michael Kinner 205 27.82%

For Mayor – Bethel

Vote For 1

Jay Noble 414 100.00%

For Member of Council – Bethel

Joel Ausman 319 50.88%

Dawn R. Thompson 308 49.12%

For Mayor – Chilo

Vote For 1

Marie Stevenson 14 100.00%

For Member of Council – Chilo

Vote For 2

Joseph Palazzolo 12 52.17%

Billy Stevenson III 11 47.83%

For Mayor – Felicity

Vote For 1

Write-In Totals 36 100.00%

For Member of Council – Felicity

Vote For 2

Nancy Davis 67 43.23%

Shawnda Mahaffey 82 52.90%

For Member of Board of Trustees of Public Affairs – Felicity

Vote For 2

Cale Baudendistel 74 49.66%

Sandra Myers 75 50.34%

For Mayor – Moscow

Vote For 1

Tim Suter 66 100.00%

For Member of Council – Moscow

Vote For 2

Julie Hawkins 57 44.53%

Moriah Oberlin 16 12.50%

Phil Turner 55 42.97%

For Mayor – Neville

Vote For 1

Rob Gastrich 24 92.31%

Write-In Totals 2 7.69%

For Member of Council – Neville

Vote For 2

No Valid Petition Filed 0 0 0 0 0

No Valid Petition Filed 0 0 0 0 0

For Mayor – New Richmond

Vote For 1

Glenn Ewing 706 100.00%

For Member of Council – New Richmond

Vote For 2

Richard Feldkamp 486 38.79%

Brad Jacobs 365 29.13%

Larry Prues 402 32.08%

For Mayor – Owensville

Vote For 1

Rick McEvoy 141 100.00%

For Member of Council – Owensville

Vote For 2

Joseph M. Bailey 118 100.00%

No Valid Petition Filed 0 0.00%

For Mayor – Williamsburg

Vote For 1

Jim Weaver 445 57.72%

Tim Wood 326 42.28%

For Clerk-Treasurer – Williamsburg

Vote For 1

Election

Michael G. Murray 559 100.00%

For Member of Council – Williamsburg

Vote For 2

Katie King 371 28.02%

Steve Maham 307 23.19%

Joseph W. Martin 73 5.51%

Jacob Simpson 357 26.96%

Steve Smith 216 16.31%

For Township Trustee – Batavia Township

Vote For 1

Randy Perry 5,269 100.00%

For Fiscal Officer – Batavia Township

Vote For 1

Jennifer Haley 5,344 100.00%

For Township Trustee – Franklin Township

Vote For 1

Chris Smith 753 100.00%

For Township Trustee – Franklin Township (UTE12-31-25)

Vote For 1

Billy B. Hazelbaker 528 49.35%

Greg Hensley 196 18.32%

Kim Schwettman 346 32.34%

For Fiscal Officer – Franklin Township

Vote For 1

Genia Bruan 476 44.86%

Beverly Sheppard 585 55.14%

For Township Trustee – Goshen Township

Vote For 1

Bob Hausermann 3,227 100.00%

For Fiscal Officer – Goshen Township

Vote For 1

Laura Engled 3,014 100.00%

For Township Trustee – Jackson Township

Vote For 1

Bill Wiederhold 882 100.00%

For Fiscal Officer – Jackson Township

Vote For 1

Holly Isaacs 734 100.00%

For Township Trustee – Miami Township

Vote For 1

Ken Tracy 12,159 100.00%

For Fiscal Officer – Miami Township

Vote For 1

Eric C. Ferry 11,637 100.00%

For Township Trustee – Monroe Township

Vote For 1

Lindsey Aranyos 1,224 62.83%

Alice Rolfes 724 37.17%

For Fiscal Officer – Monroe Township

Vote For 1

Candace Forder 1,551 100.00%

For Township Trustee – Ohio Township

Vote For 1

Keith Vogelsang 1,191 100.00%

For Fiscal Officer – Ohio Township

Vote For 1

Bill Gilpin 1,240 100.00%

For Township Trustee – Pierce Township

Vote For 1

Allen M. Freeman 3,712 100.00%

For Fiscal Officer – Pierce Township

Vote For 1

Debbie Schwey 3,752 100.00%

For Township Trustee – Stonelick Township

Vote For 1

Dave Pennington 1,450 100.00%

For Fiscal Officer – Stonelick Township

Vote For 1

Tracey Sumner 1,437 100.00%

For Township Trustee – Tate Township

Vote For 1

Election

Rusty Durbin 1,551 54.36%

Bobby Redden 1,302 45.64%

For Fiscal Officer – Tate Township

Vote For 1

Kathy A. Brannock 2,238 100.00%

For Township Trustee – Union Township

Vote For 1

Tammy Brinkman 6,617 46.91%

Michael Logue 7,490 53.09%

For Fiscal Officer – Union Township

Vote For 1

Ronald B. Campbell 10,788 100.00%

For Township Trustee – Washington Township

Vote For 1

Aaron Maus 549 100.00%

For Fiscal Officer – Washington Township

Vote For 1

Sheila Dufau 545 100.00%

For Township Trustee – Wayne Township

Vote For 1

Election

Jason Ritter 811 57.23%

Tony Schwab 606 42.77%

For Fiscal Officer – Wayne Township

Vote For 1

Sandra J. Borchers 833 65.75%

Maria Harp 434 34.25%

For Township Trustee – Williamsburg Township

Vote For 1

Guy N. Bainum 1,577 100.00%

For Fiscal Officer – Williamsburg Township

Vote For 1

Doug Lefferson 1,402 100.00%

For Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center – Clermont

Vote For 2

Donald A. Collins 25,502 100.00%

No Valid Petition Filed 0 0.00%

For Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center – Clermont (UTE 12-31-25)

Vote For 1

Steve Jackson 26,790 100.00%

For Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center – Southern OH #2

Vote For 1

Richard Peck 354 100.00%

For Member of Governing Board of Educational Service Center – Warren

Vote For 2

Chad R. Bridgman 12 37.50%

Joia Franks 5 15.62%

Sally J. Williams 15 46.88%

For Member of Board of Education – Batavia Local School District Batavia LSD

Vote For 2

Michael Enriquez 2,946 95.19%

Write-In Totals 149 4.81%

For Member of Board of Education – Bethel-Tate Local School District

Vote For 2

Tari DePoy 438 10.04%

Brandy Pryor 1,093 25.06%

Gary Shepherd 1,520 34.85%

Susan Ward 1,310 30.04%

For Member of Board of Education – Blanchester Local School District

Vote For 2

Chris Baker 231 46.95%

John A. Panetta 261 53.05%

For Member of Board of Education – Clermont Northeastern Local School District

Vote For 3

Christa Burbage 1,963 22.22%

Karen Crawford 1,194 13.51%

Alexander Cunningham 1,430 16.19%

Danny Ilhardt 1,394 15.78%

Julie Schmidt 1,621 18.35%

Bryan L. Sexton 1,233 13.96%

For Member of Board of Education – Felicity-Franklin Local School District

Vote For 2

Jennifer Broadwell 881 38.81%

Andy Ninichuck 773 34.05%

Amanda Rawlinson 616 27.14%

For Member of Board of Education – Forest Hills Local School District

Vote For 2

Kevin Comerford 0 0.00%

Kenneth Kuhn 0 0.00%

Jason Simmons 2 50.00%

Wendy Strickler Biederman 2 50.00%

Kris Wahlke 0 0.00%

For Member of Board of Education – Goshen Local District

Vote For 2

John Benthien 1,676 28.05%

Lisa Wernke 2,160 36.14%

Corey West 2,140 35.81%

For Member of Board of Education – Goshen Local District (UTE 12-31-25) Goshen LSD

Vote For 1

Melissa Paprocki 2,665 100.00%

For Member of Board of Education – Little Miami Local School District

Vote For 3

Martin Hamlin 3 7.50%

Diane M. Horvath 12 30.00%

Wayne Siebert 7 17.50%

Dan M. Smith 4 10.00%

David Wallace 10 25.00%

David Whiting 4 10.00%

For Member of Board of Education – Loveland City School District

Vote For 2

Linda J. Cecil 1,777 19.20%

Christina Jeranek 2,894 31.27%

Lynn M. Mangan 3,343 36.12%

Robert Vanover 1,240 13.40%

For Member of Board of Education – Milford Exempted Village School District

Vote For 2

Rebecca Born 6,852 22.69%

Paul J. Chambers 7,492 24.81%

Emily Chesnut 8,247 27.31%

Myra Powers 7,603 25.18%

For Member of Board of Education – New Richmond Exempted Village School District

Vote For 2

Tim DuFau 2,602 46.59%

Robert Wooten 2,983 53.41%

For Member of Board of Education – West Clermont Local School District

Vote For 2

Tina Sanborn 10,246 46.27%

Tammy Spencer 11,898 53.73%

For Member of Board of Education – Williamsburg Local School District Williamsburg LSD

Vote For 2

R. Josh Clifton 1,058 38.87%

Charlie Maklem 1,240 45.55%

State Issue 1

Vote For 1

Yes 35,781 48.21%

No 38,435 51.79%

State Issue 2

Vote For 1

Yes 42,099 57.17%

No 31,534 42.83%

Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) Jackson Township

Vote For 1

For the Tax Levy 688 62.32%

Against the Tax Levy 416 37.68%

Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) Tate Township

Vote For 1

For the Tax Levy 1,535 51.93%

Against the Tax Levy 1,421 48.07%

Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) Milford Exempted VSD

Vote For 1

For the Tax Levy 7,955 42.73%

Against the Tax Levy 10,663 57.27%

Proposed Bond Issue and Tax Levy Warren County Career Center

Vote For 1

For the Bond Issue and Levy 10 50.00%

Against the Bond Issue and Levy 10 50.00%

Proposed Tax Levy (Substitute) Williamsburg LSD

Vote For 1

For the Tax Levy 897 40.41%

Against the Tax Levy 1,323 59.59%

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) – Clermont County

Vote For 1

For the Tax Levy 40,840 56.48%

Against the Tax Levy 31,475 43.52%

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Felicity Village

Vote For 1

For the Tax Levy 72 58.06%

Against the Tax Levy 52 41.94%

Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement) Moscow Village

Vote For 1

For the Tax Levy 58 80.56%

Against the Tax Levy 14 19.44%

Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) – Fire New Richmond Village

Vote For 1

For the Tax Levy 481 51.44%

Against the Tax Levy 454 48.56%

Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) – Police New Richmond Village

Vote For 1

For the Tax Levy 400 42.74%

Against the Tax Levy 536 57.26%

Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Williamsburg Village

Vote For 1

For the Tax Levy 437 55.95%

Against the Tax Levy 344 44.05%

Local Liquor Option OWENSVILLE VILLAGE

Vote For 1

Yes 142 78.45%

No 39 21.55%

Local Liquor Option BETHEL VILLAGE A

Vote For 1

Yes 202 69.66%

No 88 30.34%

Local Liquor Option UNION TOWNSHIP A

Vote For 1

Yes 500 79.87%

No 126 20.13%

Local Liquor Option UNION TOWNSHIP K1K

Vote For 1

Yes 260 75.36%

No 85 24.64%