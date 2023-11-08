Pictured, from left, The Clermont Sun’s Becky Byrge and Karen Brown greeted trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31, 2023, at the newspaper’s office located at 348 W. Main St. in Williamsburg. Photo courtesy Karen Brown.

Staff from The Clermont Sun greeted trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31, 2023, at the newspaper’s office located at 348 W. Main St. in Williamsburg.

Visitors received custom-made activity books and candy.

Publisher/Sales Director Karen Brown helped coordinate the event.

“We had quite a crowd! We passed out a total of three large bags of candy and more than 400 activity books in 45 minutes, and more trick-or-treaters still kept coming,” she said. “It was fun!”

Thanks to all who visited and made The Sun’s first Halloween in Williamsburg a success!