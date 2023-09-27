Nurse Heather Wright is ready to help a Wildey School student have a great time on the Party Animal Express barrel train, while staff Faith Sutton is on the sidelines. Photo courtesy Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Hunter pets a rabbit held by Nate Lang of The Party Animal Express. Photo courtesy Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Clermont DD) enjoyed a Country Western Day on September 14, as cowboys and cowgirls got to experience a petting zoo and train ride from The Party Animal Express.

Students from the Thomas A. Wildey School enjoyed meeting a Highland cow, goats, a miniature horse, and bunnies provided by Party Animal Express of Felicity. Owned by Lane Bruan, this petting zoo offers a unique and fun experience for community events, schools, birthday parties, nursing homes, and more.

The children at Clermont DD enjoyed feeding the animals and learning about farm life. They also took a ride on the barrel train throughout the Wildey Center property and ended the day with a lot of information about farm animals in general.

“This was a great experience for our students as well as our staff,” said Megan Davidson, Director of School Age Services at Clermont DD and the Wildey School Principal. “We look forward to inviting them back next year.”

To learn more about the Party Animal Express, call (513) 646-8891 or visit their Facebook page.