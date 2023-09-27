Celebrate and Honor International Underground Railroad Month by exploring the new Ohio Historical Underground Railroad Trail

On Sept. 19, the Ohio Department of Development and TourismOhio announced the launch of a new statewide trail on Ohio.org for history enthusiasts interested in exploring Ohio’s past.

On June 14, 2022, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 340 designating September as International Underground Railroad Month. House Bill 340 was co-sponsored by State Rep. Adam Bird (R-New Richmond). With this passage, Ohio joined 11 other states in honoring this historic movement and is the first state to codify International Underground Railroad Month by legislative action.

“It is important that we remember the legacy and impact of the Underground Railroad in this country, as well as Ohio’s prominent role in its operation,” Gov. DeWine said. “We’ve created this new trail to show both visitors and Ohioans how to learn more about Ohio’s history as an important connector on the Underground Railroad.”

The new Ohio Historical Underground Railroad Trail will further this cause, making it even easier for interested visitors to find destinations and organizations related to the movement.

“There is so much important history in Ohio.” Lydia Mihalik, Director of the Department of Development, which oversees TourismOhio, said. “The work of the organizations and destinations featured on this map is invaluable to preserving our history, and I’m so glad we get to put them in the spotlight.”

The Ohio Historical Underground Railroad Trail contains 15 stops across the state, highlighting Ohio’s legacy and involvement with the historic network, and the people who assisted others to freedom from slavery. Stops include the Ross-Gowdy House Museum of Historic New Richmond. The Museum, located at 125 George Street in New Richmond, features displays related to the rich Underground Railroad and abolitionist history of the village.

“We are proud that the Ross-Gowdy Museum has been included in TourismOhio’s Historical Underground Railroad Trail. Since 1972 dedicated volunteers of Historic New Richmond, Inc. have preserved and promoted the history of the village and surrounding area. The Underground Railroad exhibit at the Ross-Gowdy is the product of Northern Kentucky University’s Masters in Public History Department. This inclusion recognizes the hard work of many people over the past 50 years.” said Greg Roberts, Vice-President of Historic New Richmond, Inc.”

The Ohio Historical Underground Railroad Trail also includes the Clermont County Freedom Trail which features 42 historical sites, 22 of which are on the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom Program.

Additional relevant sites and places of interest also can be found on the map beyond each trail stop, encouraging visitors to extend their stay and explore new branches of Ohio’s Underground Railroad history.

Those interested in learning more about Ohio’s Underground Railroad legacy can visit the trail’s page at Ohio.org/UGRRTrail or download the map directly, here.

Operating within Ohio’s Department of Development, TourismOhio works to showcase all Ohio has to offer as a place of adventure, a place of promise, and the place for you.

The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.