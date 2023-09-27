The Live Oaks Raiders have reason to celebrate as they emerged as the overall winner of the Ohio Valley Cadet Conference Raider Championships, held at Grant County, Kentucky on September 16. Under the inspiring leadership of Chief Warrant Officer Heath Phillips, the Live Oaks cadets achieved remarkable success and claimed the coveted championship title.

In a display of incredible teamwork and determination, Live Oaks cadets also secured top honors in various individual categories:

One Rope Bridge Champions:

1st place: Live Oaks 1 led by CDT Werling

2nd place: Live Oaks 3 led by CDT Brown

3rd place: Live Oaks 2 led by CDT Fitzpatrick

In the fiercely competitive Male Division Obstacle Course, Live Oaks Team 1, under the exceptional guidance of CDT Werling, clinched 1st place, establishing themselves as the undisputed champions of the All-Male division.

In the COED Division Obstacle Course, Live Oaks Raiders continued to shine, with Team 2 led by CDT Fitzpatrick securing the 1st place overall. Additionally, Team 4, led by CDT Moore, demonstrated outstanding performance and clinched the 3rd place in the COED division.

The Female Division Obstacle Course saw Live Oaks Team 3, led by CDT Brown, deliver an exceptional performance, earning them the 1st place overall in the All-Female division.

Live Oaks is part of Great Oaks Career Campuses, the largest career-technical school district in Ohio with four campuses and over 100 programs embedded in area schools.