The West Clermont Board of Education has announced that it is extending the deadline for applications from District residents to fill the vacant seat on the five-member Board. The deadline to submit applications has been extended to October 4, 2023. Interested individuals should submit a cover letter expressing their interest in the seat, a resume, and an application no later than 4:00 PM on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Materials should be sent to District Treasurer, Daniel Romano at romano_d@my.westcler.org, or dropped off at the District Office at 4350 Aicholtz Road, Suite 220, Cincinnati, Ohio 45245.

The application can be accessed at www.westcler.org or at the front desk at the West Clermont Board of Education Office at 4350 Aicholtz Road, Suite 220, Cincinnati, Ohio 45245 between the hours of 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code 3313.11, the individual appointed to fill this vacancy on the Board shall serve until January 1, 2026.

The Board may request an in-person interview on Monday, October 9, 2023, and expects to fill the vacancy at the same Monday, October 9, 2023, special board meeting.