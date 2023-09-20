West Clermont is sad to announce the passing of Board of Education President Michele Delaney after a long battle with cancer since 2017.

Delaney was first appointed to the Board in 2019 to fill an unexpired term. During her tenure, she was integral to championing the execution of the district’s strategic plan, providing critical leadership during the global pandemic, supporting the district staff through the Onward and Upward Investments Plan, and leading the district to higher academic performance.

She and her husband, John, have been active members of the community for 20+ years and both of their children are graduates of West Clermont. She frequently was heard saying, “I love this district. I believe in West Clermont.”

Before serving on the Board, Delaney was influential in helping the district merge its two high schools into one. She held leadership positions at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, including serving as the President of the West Clermont High School Athletic Boosters. Additionally, she was recognized as an Orpha Gatch Award Nominee for Outstanding Woman Volunteer in Clermont County in 2016.

“Michele was a light to West Clermont Schools. Her unwavering commitment to educational excellence and the well-being of our students guided us through challenges as well as to victory,” said Natasha Adams, Superintendent. “The legacy she leaves behind is immeasurable and will continue to inspire us as we honor her memory in the work that we do each day.”

Submitted by Jeffrey Riel, West Clermont School District, Coordinator of Strategic Initiatives and Communication