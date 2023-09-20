Five alumni honored for their achievements as Cougars

Five University of Cincinnati Clermont College alumni were inducted into the college’s Athletics Hall of Fame Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The Cougars Hall of Fame, which was established in 2005, welcomed the following former student-athletes in 2023:

Rachel Hays, women’s volleyball, 2012

Kelsie Holland Fecher, women’s volleyball, 2019

Ryan Mummert, men’s baseball, 2014

Aric Stutz Dorsey, women’s basketball, 2018

Marisa Stutz Foster, women’s basketball, 2013

Each inductee met stringent nomination qualifications and were vetted by the Hall of Fame committee; current and previous coaches were on hand to recognize their former players. More than 100 family and community members attended the event, held in UC Clermont’s Student Activities Center on the college’s Batavia, Ohio campus. The building serves as the home court for the UC Clermont basketball and volleyball teams.

The 2023 Hall of Fame class joins more than 25 student athletes previously inducted. Nominees are considered based on post-season honors, state and other awards; record-setting performances; additional community involvement; and athletic achievement after (and as a complement to) their career at UC Clermont. The college’s seven athletic teams play baseball, basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.

“To be considered for our Hall of Fame, you need to not only be a great athlete but have the intangibles of being a great teammate and community member once you leave campus and pursue a career,” said Brian Sullivan, UC Clermont athletic director. “All of our inductees this year are great examples of those attributes.”

Sullivan, who has spearheaded athletics at UC Clermont since 2006, was recently named USCAA Athletic Director of the Year. He has overseen the addition of soccer and baseball programs, a conference change, new home facilities and standing-room only crowds. The Cougars have earned seven national titles and celebrated nearly 100 student-athletes receiving national honors under Sullivan’s tenure. Four UC Clermont coaches have been named USCAA Coach of the Year.

“We have unbelievable support from the college administration that fuels our success,” Sullivan said. “It creates a trickle-down effect — good teams, good coaches, strong community relationships — without any of those pieces, it wouldn’t work. The return of the Hall of Fame is an important part of recognizing those who have contributed to our athletic programs’ success.”

Learn more about UC Clermont athletics at ucclermont.edu/athletics.