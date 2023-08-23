Nearly 100 talented makers, vintage curators, and specialty food artisans from the Greater Cincinnati Area are coming together at the Clermont County Fairgrounds for a FALL inspired market experience for the whole family.

Join us September 15th, 16th, & 17th for our 2023 Fall Mustard Seed Market, hosted by Rustic Grains.

WHO: Local family artisans, Daniel and Sarah Cox of Rustic Grains, are Greater Cincinnati’s newest upscale shopping market and family experience this coming Spring, Fall & Winter at the Clermont County Fairgrounds.

WHAT: We’re raking up an unforgettable experience intentionally created just for you! Our vendors are already prepping to bring all things cozy- think flannels, sweaters, apple cider, mums and pumpkins galore. Come expectant to see an array of fresh Fall inspiration from the moment you come through the gates.

Venture on a unique shopping experience intentionally crafted just for you by visiting all our outdoor vendors and 5 airy indoor barns filled with unique local makers. New this Fall is our Mustard Seed Market Pumpkin Patch. Bring the kiddos and pick pumpkins, even have them personalized by a local vendor, spend time playing games, and even get your families portrait taken by a local photographer.

Make sure to also visit our Little Saplings Market that is one entire barn dedicated to support our little entrepreneurs (16 years of age and younger) on their business ventures. Last but not least, fill all your taste buds by strolling our newly inspired “Feed Stop.” A place to grab some yummy food from some of the best food trucks in the Tri-State.

With early access shopping, FREE bag check, FREE general parking and more, we hope this is the start of a new tradition supporting small businesses and embracing FALL. So, whether it’s a ladies day out, special date, or family affair, we’ve got something to help you welcome Fall in your home, life and well-being. We look forward to being an ever-growing community of vendors, families, customers and local businesses. It’s our hearts desire that you leave feeling loved- with full cars, full tummies and most of all, full hearts!

WHEN:

FALL VIP | Weekend Pass – Friday 5/19 2-5PM

Pre-order tickets for $18 or pay $20 at the gate unless SOLD OUT.

This ticket gets you in for our VIP EVENT from 2-5PM on Friday 9/15 + Friday, Saturday, & Sunday General Admission.

FALL VIP | Weekend Pass Ticket Details:

+Weekend Pass with FREE re-entry on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

+FREE VIP Parking spot ALL WEEKEND LONG

+PLUS a FALL inspired treat crafted by Rustic Grains & Colds Homemade Ice Cream

+First picks from our all vendors as we all know how unique our vendors goods are

+Kids 12 and under are FREE

+Credit Card fees may apply

Friday General Admission 9/15 5-8PM

Pre-order tickets for $8 or pay $10 at the gate

General Admission can be purchased on-line or at the gate.

This ticket gets you in from 5-8PM on Friday 9/15

+Kids 12 and under are FREE

+FREE General Parking or VIP Parking available at entrance for $5 CASH

+Re-entry only available with purchase of VIP | Weekend Pass

+Box Office pricing may apply

+Credit card fees may apply

Saturday General Admission 9/16 10-4PM

Pre-order tickets for $8 or pay $10 at the gate

General Admission can be pre-purchased online or at the gate.

This ticket gets you in from from 10-4PM.

+Kids 12 and under are FREE

+FREE General Parking or VIP Parking available at entrance for $5 CASH

+Re-entry only available with purchase of VIP | Weekend Pass

+Box Office pricing may apply

+Credit Card fees may apply

Sunday General Admission 9/17 10-3PM

Discount Sunday! Come out and enjoy the Mustard Seed Market with discounted Sunday pricing. Use this time to enjoy and create memories with your family.

General Admission can be pre-purchased purchased online or at the gate.

+Kids 12 and under are FREE

+FREE General Parking or VIP Parking available at entrance for $5 CASH

+Credit card fees may apply.

WHERE: Clermont County Fairgrounds (1000 Locust Street Owensville, OH 45160)

WHY: To support the local small business community of makers and artisans including our Little Saplings Market where you can support young entrepreneurs and their dreams. We make it priority to work with as many local businesses as we can when it comes to not only the vendors attending the event but also the other elements we bring to the market life and partners we choose to work with. Below is a list of all our local partners.

Clermont County Library

Cincinnati Facepainter

Carneys Feed Mill

Joshua Alan Jackson Band

Heartland Church

Alpha Lit Cincinnati

Clermont County Chamber of Commerce

Balloon Therepy

Mikayla Rose Music

Norton Advertising

Empower Youth

Access Church

Grants Greenhouse

Mobile Comm

Dumpster Rental Solutions

Bluebird Bus of Hope

Reach Magazine

Wesley’s

Kramer Meyers Insurance

Young Legacy

Chick Fil A Milford

Goshen Grind

Cedar Trace Golf Course

Blanchester Chamber of Commerce

Tickets on sale now at RUSTICGRAINS.COM. Ticket details below.

The Mustard Seed Market Vendor and Community Sponsor Applications are being accepted at: https://rusticgrains.com

To learn more about the Mustard Seed Market and Rustic Grains incredible journey of faith and determination, please contact Sarah Cox, owner of Rustic Grains and host of the Mustard Seed Market or visit rusticgrains.com.