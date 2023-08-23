Clermont County Public Health and the Clermont County Addiction and Recovery Partnership are hosting an Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday, August 31, from 5-8 p.m. at Batavia Township Park (1535 Clough Pike, Batavia, OH 45103).

In 2022, there were 50 overdose deaths in Clermont County, a decrease from 71 in 2021.

“We want to bring together the many individuals and families impacted by addiction and remember those we have lost to overdose,” said Injury Prevention Coordinator and event organizer Brianna Wolken.

The event will include guest speakers in recovery or affected by overdose, a remembrance ceremony to honor loved ones who died, and no-cost Narcan and Narcan training.

There will also be a resource fair with many local treatment, recovery and support groups.

“In addition to remembering those we have lost, we want families to know there are many resources available if they have a loved one living with substance use disorder,” said Wolken.

The mission of the Clermont County Addiction and Recovery Partnership is to minimize substance misuse, distribution, addiction, overdose and deaths in Clermont County. For more information on the event, visit www.ccphohio.org.