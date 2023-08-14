Fayetteville’s Anne Murphy among scholarship winners

The Ohio High School Athletic Association and its six District Athletic Boards have awarded $169,000 in college scholarships to 169 recent high school graduates following selections made by each of the OHSAA’s six District Athletic Boards.

Each of the 169 scholarships is a $1,000 award. The OHSAA’s college scholarship program, now in its 29th year, returned in 2022 following a two-year hiatus due to pandemic-related financial constraints.

“The college scholarship program is a point of pride for our District Athletic Boards, OHSAA staff, Board of Directors and member schools,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “These student-athletes represent the very best of high school athletics, and it is an honor for us to help these young leaders work toward their educational and career goals. We congratulate them on their accomplishments and look forward to celebrating their future achievements.”

More About the Scholar-Athlete Selection Process

Scholar-athlete recipients are selected based on a point system which rewards students for grade point averages; class rank; community service activities; varsity letters earned; and individual and team athletic honors. The number of scholarship recipients from each district are based upon the number of schools within the district. The recipients were selected by special committees within each of the OHSAA’s six athletic districts. Individuals who receive athletic scholarships from NCAA Division I or II institutions or appointees to military academies are not eligible for an award.

2023 OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Recipients

Southwest District

Isabela Arredondo, Cincinnati Madeira — OHSAA Scholarship

Adam Ballas, Fort Loramie — OHSAA Scholarship

Alaina Baughn, Greenville — Franklin Young Memorial Scholarship

Olivia Baumann, Eaton — OHSAA Scholarship

Tyler Bond, Franklin — OHSAA Scholarship

Ryleigh Brown, Springfield Kenton Ridge — Dr. John Kronour Honorary Scholarship

Kyle Brueckman, Tipp City Bethel — Bob Huelsman Honorary Scholarship

Natalie Combs, Cincinnati Turpin — OHSAA Scholarship

Jamie Confer, Beavercreek — OHSAA Scholarship

Christian Conner, Batavia — Scott Kaufman Honorary Scholarship

Daniel Cooper, Cincinnati Mariemont — OHSAA Scholarship

Caroline Diels, Wilmington — OIAAA/SWOADA Scholarship

Samari Freeman, Cincinnati Elder — OHSAA Scholarship

Colin Gottron, Centerville — Gene Klaus Honorary Scholarship

AnnaBelle Hacker, Kettering Archbishop Alter — OHSAA Scholarship

Isabella Hamilton, Bradford — Fred Durkle Memorial Scholarship

Kolby Hamilton, Eaton — Dave Gray Honorary Scholarship

Jonathan Hildebrand, Urbana — George Rise Honorary Scholarship

Henry Hoblitzell, Oxford Talawanda — OHSAA Scholarship

Camille Lafferty, Franklin — Dave Gray Honorary Scholarship

Claire LeRoy, Cincinnati Madeira — Angus King Memorial Scholarship

Nathan Massie, Beavercreek — OHSAA Scholarship

Ty Molfenter, Dayton Archbishop Carroll — OIAAA/SWOADA Scholarship

Jace Mullenhour, Jackson Center — Fred Durkle Memorial Scholarship

Anne Murphy, Fayetteville-Perry — Tim Cook Honorary Scholarship

Sophie Nerl, Cincinnati Mariemont — OIAAA/SWOADA Scholarship

Carter Pleiman, Botkins — Dale E. Creamer Honorary Scholarship

Taylor Poeppelman, Anna — Andy Bixler Honorary Scholarship

Joy Resig, Mason — Emerson Brown Honorary Scholarship

Torie Richards, New Madison Tri-Village — OHSAA Scholarship

Jack Sandul, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy — Rossi-Denney Memorial Scholarship

Zane Shappie, Russia — OHSAA Scholarship

Emma Smith, Clayton Northmont — OIAAA/SWOADA Scholarship

Lindi Snodgrass, Casstown Miami East — Dale E. Creamer Honorary Scholarship

Alaina Snow, De Graff Riverside — Rossi-Denney Memorial Scholarship

Caroline Soller, Cincinnati Mariemont — OHSAA Scholarship

Sarah Thomas, Fort Loramie — Harry Moore Memorial Scholarship

Harshita Uppuganti, Mason — OHSAA Scholarship

Kayla Watkins, Bellefontaine — Harold Shank Memorial Scholarship

Southeast District

Andrew (George) Arnett, Lucasville Valley — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship

Lucie Ashkettle, Lucasville Valley — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship

Xander Dornon, South Point — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship

Carson Emery, Mowrystown Whiteoak — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship

Dax Estep, Bainbridge Paint Valley — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship

Keetyn Hupp, Seaman North Adams — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship

Leighton Loge, Nelsonville-York — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship

Isabella Neal, Lancaster Fairfield Union — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship

Reid Packer, Thornville Sheridan — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship

Zander Rawlins, South Webster — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship

Riley Raynard, South Webster — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship

Ronald Rowley, Lancaster Fairfield Union — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship

Samuel Simpson, Ironton Rock Hill — James Mains Memorial Scholarship

Ethan White, Ironton — OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholarship

Madison Whittaker, Wheelersburg — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship

Evan Williams, Ironton — Roger Thompson Memorial Scholarship

Nolan Wright, Wheelersburg — OHSAA Southeast District Scholarship

Jiarui Zhang, Chillicothe Zane Trace — OHSAA Ethnic Minority Scholarship

Central District

Matthew Bland, Mount Gilead — Kyre/ Young At Large Scholarship

Ally Carr, Newark — OHSAA Central District Scholarship

Hailee Cobb, Powell Olentangy Liberty — OHSAA Central District Scholarship

Maxwell Cummings, Gahanna Lincoln — Ethnic Minority Scholarship

Madilyn Elson, Mount Gilead — Kyre/ Young At Large Scholarship

Lily Goodfellow, Columbus Bishop Watterson — OHSAA Central District Scholarship

Eli Hitzhusen, Worthington Thomas Worthington — OHSAA Central District Scholarship

Ethan Hostetler, West Jefferson — Kyre/ Young At Large Scholarship

Taylor Iden, Marion Harding — OHSAA Central District Scholarship

Madeline Kauble, Newark Catholic — OHSAA Central District Scholarship

Robert Keuchler, Pickerington Central — OHSAA Central District Scholarship

Emma Kim, Columbus School for Girls — Ethnic Minority Scholarship

Elaina Lahmers, Milford Center Fairbanks — OHSAA Central District Scholarship

Olivia Morse, Columbus School for Girls — Kyre/ Young At Large Scholarship

Syncere Royster, Newark — Ethnic Minority Scholarship

Ryan Rudzinski, Columbus Bishop Watterson — OHSAA Central District Scholarship

Brendan Sheehan, Newark Catholic — OHSAA Central District Scholarship

Jabreel Smith, Newark — Ethnic Minority Scholarship

Erik Underwood, Columbus Bishop Hartley — OHSAA Central District Scholarship

Caleb Wagner, Milford Center Fairbanks — OHSAA Central District Scholarship

Northwest District

Rhenn Armey, Continental — OHSAA Scholarship

Emma Aumend, Convoy Crestview — OHSAA Scholarship

Owen Auxter, Port Clinton — OHSAA Scholarship

Adam Ayad, Toledo Ottawa Hills — OHSAA Scholarship

Owen Barker, Convoy Crestview — OHSAA Scholarship

Paige Brown, Sylvania Southview — OHSAA Scholarship

Nathan Buderer, Oak Harbor — OHSAA Scholarship

Isabelle Burnett, Pioneer North Central — OHSAA Scholarship

Maddix Crutchfield, Van Wert — OHSAA Scholarship

Arda Dastan, Findlay — OHSAA Scholarship

Jack Gerker, Toledo St. John’s — OHSAA Scholarship

Camden Glaser, McComb — OHSAA Scholarship

Jared Griggs, Arlington — OHSAA Scholarship

Jacob Hershberger, Harrod Allen East — OHSAA Scholarship

Hailey Hochstettler, Findlay Liberty-Benton — OHSAA Scholarship

Sofia Houg, Van Wert — OHSAA Scholarship

Ashlee Hug, Edgerton — OHSAA Scholarship

Justin Kaup, Coldwater — OHSAA Scholarship

Jerome Kloepfer, Vanlue — OHSAA Scholarship

Parker Moore, Antwerp — OHSAA Scholarship

Caden Nesterk, Edon — OHSAA Scholarship

Tyler Ray, Bellevue — OHSAA Scholarship

Samantha Scoles, Bluffton — OHSAA Scholarship

Bryn Tegenkamp, Continental — OHSAA Scholarship

Maggie Verhoff, Ottawa-Glandorf — OHSAA Scholarship

Jayla Watson, Toledo Central Catholic — OHSAA Scholarship

Jayden Welker, Van Wert — OHSAA Scholarship

Hayden Welly, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon — OHSAA Scholarship

Gabriella Wetherill, Kenton — OHSAA Scholarship

Carrie Zeedyk, Sherwood Fairview — OHSAA Scholarship

East District

Cabot Arbaugh, Cadiz Harrison Central — OHSAA Scholarship

Marshal Bier, Hannibal River — OHSAA Scholarship

Carson Copeland, McConnelsville Morgan — Ethnic Minority-Male OHSAA

Riley Crupper, Cambridge — OHSAA Scholarship

Benjamin Hamm, Dover — OHSAA Scholarship

Hailey Helter, Coshocton — OHSAA Scholarship

Hansel Holmes, Dresden Tri-Valley — East District Overall Winner

Myrakle Johnson, Coshocton — Ethnic Minority-Female OHSAA

Nathan Lopez, Cambridge — Ethnic Minority-Male OHSAA

Megan Malin, St. Clairsville — OHSAA Scholarship

Hannah Raper, Hannibal River — OHSAA Scholarship

Ty Shawger, Zanesville West Muskingum — OHSAA Scholarship

Max Silverthorn, Toronto — OHSAA Scholarship

Navaeh Smith, Cambridge — Ethnic Minority-Female OHSAA

Abigail Starkey, Wintersville Indian Creek — OHSAA Scholarship

Reese Triplett, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic — OHSAA Scholarship

Carter Vandall, New Philadelphia — OHSAA Scholarship

Northeast District

Griffin Barton, Youngstown Ursuline — OHSAA Scholarship

Chloe Bautista, Gates Mills Hawken — OHSAA Scholarship

Jenna Boyd, Massillon Tuslaw — OHSAA Scholarship

Nicholas Brandt, Mentor Lake Catholic — OHSAA Scholarship

Colin Casey, Wickliffe — OHSAA Scholarship

Allison Chinchar, North Ridgeville — OHSAA Scholarship

Gaetano Difini, Chagrin Falls Kenston — OHSAA Scholarship

Caleb Domitrovich, McDonald — OHSAA Scholarship – Al Lopez

Sierra Dorobek, Amherst Steele — OHSAA Scholarship

Ella Gregorino, Leetonia — OHSAA Scholarship

Gage Gretter, Gates Mills Hawken — OHSAA Scholarship

Tamia Hall, Parma Heights Valley Forge — OHSAA Scholarship

Bradely Hamilton, Kinsman Badger — OHSAA Scholarship

Jacob Harms, Canton GlenOak — OHSAA Scholarship

Taylor Hennessey, Madison — OHSAA Scholarship

Vladimir Herdman, Lodi Cloverleaf — OHSAA Scholarship

Sophia Hook, Brookfield — OHSAA Scholarship

Dallas Hostetler, Kidron Central Christian — OHSAA Scholarship

Jake Hoverstock, Jeromesville Hillsdale — OHSAA Scholarship

Robbie Huber, Westlake — OHSAA Scholarship

Samuel Janning, North Ridgeville — OHSAA Scholarship

Dominic Johnson, Gates Mills Hawken — OHSAA Scholarship

Anna Jones, North Canton Hoover — OHSAA Scholarship

Kaci Kanicki, Ashtabula Edgewood — OHSAA Scholarship – Ed Batanian

Madeline Kavenagh, Richfield Revere — OHSAA Scholarship

Chance Laczko, Struthers — OHSAA Scholarship

Elijah Ladue, Lakewood — OHSAA Scholarship

Brandon Lucek, Strongsville — OHSAA Scholarship

Megan Mcginnis, Chesterland West Geauga — OHSAA Scholarship

Nicholas Michael, Akron Firestone — OHSAA Scholarship

Nash Minor, Alliance Marlington — OHSAA Scholarship

Jacey Mullen, New Middletown Springfield — OHSAA Scholarship

Donovan Pawloski, Brookfield — OHSAA Scholarship

Kylee Purdy, West Salem Northwestern — OHSAA Scholarship

Hayden Ringle, Creston Norwayne — OHSAA Scholarship – Larry Acker

Lauren Rogers, Canton McKinley — OHSAA Scholarship

Divya Shanmugam, Massillon Jackson — OHSAA Scholarship

Sarosh Sheth, Warren John F. Kennedy — OHSAA Scholarship

Ethan Stuz, Dalton — OHSAA Scholarship

Aurora Tedrick, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian — OHSAA Scholarship

Nicholas Vesey, Warren Champion — OHSAA Scholarship

Jacob Wakefield, West Salem Northwestern — OHSAA Scholarship

Ella Wong, Gates Mills Hawken — OHSAA Scholarship

Vincent Woods, New Middletown Springfield — OHSAA Scholarship

Kailey Zagst, Massillon Jackson — OHSAA Scholarship