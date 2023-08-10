Mobile Food Pantry

The Mobile Food Pantry will be a Drive Thru Food Pantry until further notice. Please remain in your vehicle and have space available in your trunk for groceries. On Friday, August, 10, the Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio Food for All Mobile Pantry will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 3398 state Route 125 in Bethel. The Food for All Mobile Pantry is open to all community residents who qualify under the TEFAP eligibility guidelines. The guidelines require the household income to be less than 200% the federal poverty line. Food will be distributed from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Please bring a photo ID and a recent dated piece of mail with your current address. Any questions, please contact Debbie DiPuccio at 513-734-4041 ext 21.

Williamsburg Garden Club to Hold Its Annual Mum Sale

The sale will take place on the corner of state Route 32 and McKeever Pike, every Friday and Saturday beginning August 11 thru September 10. While supplies last. For more information, visit the Club on Facebook or at www.williamsburggardenclub.com.

Valley View Nature Preserve’s Friday in the Field

Meet us at 7:30 p.m. at Valley View’s South Milford entrance. 5330 South Milford Road. This is a free event for Friday, August 11. “Friday in the Field” – an interesting and informative program on singing insects – katydids, cicadas, and crickets! Our program will begin with a short presentation, where you will learn about the unique characteristics and behavior of these musical insects. Participants will put their identification skills to the test on a hike through Valley View where you will have the opportunity to observe these insects up close. This program is suitable for all adults and families with kids ages 12 and up. Space is limited, please use the link to register: https://forms.gle/naDjvjifAcBDDKwP6.

Clermont Park District’s Yoga in the Park

Saturday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m. at Sycamore Park. Wake up to gentle Slow Flow Yoga guided by certified yoga instructors from East Cincy Yoga. Adults and teens from beginner to advanced are welcome! Free, no registration required.

Clermont Park District’s River Museum Tour

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2 p.m. at Chilo Lock 34 Park. Take a guided tour of the Ohio River Museum at Chilo Lock 34 Park! Connect with the past site of a lock and dam and see how the river has changed over time. Free, all ages, no registration required

Clermont Park District’s Budding Birders

Sunday, Aug 13, 9:30 a.m. at Sycamore Park Park. Bird watching is a wonderful way to get kids outside to learn and have fun! Take a hike with us to listen and look for birds at the park. Free, no registration required.

Clermont Park District’s Critter Feeding

Sunday, Aug. 13, 3 p.m. at Clingman Park. Stop by to see our cold-blooded critters eat their lunch and find out what local wildlife are doing in the heat of summer! All ages welcome. Free, no registration required.

Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board Monthly Meeting

Open to the public. Monday, August 14 at 7:00 p.m. at 2337 Clermont Center Drive Batavia, OH 45103. Option to join in person or virtually. Call 513-732-5400 for more information.

Clermont Park District Board Meeting

The Clermont County Park Commission will be meeting on Wednesday, August 16 at Park District Headquarters, Clingman Park, 2156 US Hwy 50, Batavia, OH at 12:00 p.m.

Clermont Park District’s Knee-High Naturalist: Wildflowers

Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 am at Chilo Lock 34 Park. Listen to a story, have a mini adventure, do a craft, and learn about wildflowers. Best for ages 3 to 5. Free, no registration required.

Clermont County Genealogical Society to Host Annual Heritage Day Luncheon

The Clermont County Genealogical Society (CCGS) will host their annual Heritage Day Luncheon on Saturday, September 9 at the Terrace Park Country Club located at 5341 S. Milford Rd. in Milford, OH. All are welcome to attend. The program is entitled, “Martha Washington, Indispensable Woman for the Indispensable Man.” For tickets, visit ccgsoh.org or call 513-723-3423.

The Bethel Historical Society Presents: “A Night At The Museum”

Please join us for a wine-tasting fundraiser at Bethel Historical Museum, Grant Memorial Building 235 W. Plane St., Bethel on Thursday, September 21 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Featuring wine tastings from three fantastic local wineries! All guests must be 21 or older. Any questions, please call the museum at 513-846-7687.

Eastfork Wood Carvers

Meeting on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Teaching wood carving etc., at the Union Twp Civic Center from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information contact Mike Payne at 513-309-9492 or 513-248-0273.