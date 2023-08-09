Nearly 100 talented makers, vintage curators, and specialty food artisans from the Greater Cincinnati Area are coming together at the Clermont County Fairgrounds for a Fall inspired market experience for the whole family.

Daniel and Sarah Cox of Rustic Grains, a local family-owned mobile boutique, are continuing to host Greater Cincinnati’s newest upscale shopping market and family experience this Fall and Winter at the Clermont County Fairgrounds.

Venture on a unique shopping experience intentionally crafted just for you by visiting all our outdoor vendors and 5 airy indoor barns filled with unique local makers, Little Saplings Barn, Feed Stop with local food trucks, free Face Painting, Pumpkin Patch filled with locally grown pumpkins on top of getting your Fall family picture taken by a professional photographer.

Come hungry and ready to indulge in so much goodness from bbq, homemade style food trucks, loaded potato bar, charcuterie boards, amish pretzels, and so much more! Taste ice cream freshly churned by Colds Homemade Ice Cream and indulge in their special Fall inspired apple cider float.

You also won’t want to miss our Live Mural painting happening in the pumpkin patch. With early access shopping, free bag check, free general parking and more, we hope this is the start of a new tradition supporting small businesses and embracing Fall. We look forward to being an ever-growing community of vendors, families, customers and local businesses.

Where: The Mustard Seed Market will take place at the Clermont County Fairgrounds (1000 Locust Street Owensville, OH 45160)

When: Open Friday, September 15th, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, September 17th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. VIP Parking at the gate for $5 Cash or General Admission available all day long. Tickets on sale now at https://rusticgrains.com/mustard-seed-market/.