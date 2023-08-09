Different sponsors, food organizers and activity tents were at the event.

By Madalyn Blair, Sun News Intern

Pierce Township Police and other first responders came together on Aug. 2 at Locust Corner Park, 961 Locust Corner Rd., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to celebrate National Night Out – a nationally recognized event – where law enforcers and the local community can connect and build personable relationships in a relaxed setting.

Chief of Police Paul Broxterman organized the event and aimed to create a strong sense of community engagement between local residents and public safety officers.

There were opportunities for officers to put up tents to host information sessions and openly converse with community members about questions, concerns and the responsibilities they uphold.

“We want to show the community we are normal people, too,” Broxterman said. “It’s about making these bonds now so they can become familiar with us.”

All funding to go into the event is attributed to private donations, Broxterman said. He wanted to ensure no taxes were used for this event.

Broxterman said he wanted to implement the ability for the public to look inside cop cars and search and rescue vehicles not only for the curiosity appeal but also to give an idea to local taxpayers where their money was going.

For the last 10 years, Craig Wright has been the chief of the fire department at Pierce Township. While he has gone to National Night Out for years, he enjoys seeing the event geared toward kids and introducing children to law enforcers.

“Through National Night Out, we have the opportunity to get to know each other and be upfront with the community in a good situation,” Wright said.

He said he started getting involved with fire fighting at 14 years old, but he notices there is a decrease in young people wanting to start a career path in law enforcement. He hopes hosting events like these will spark an interest in children to get interested in public safety.

Broxterman wanted to mimic a carnival theme to attract families; there were bounce houses, live music, games and snow cones. The event also served Mcdonald’s hamburgers, and fire trucks were used as a spray area for people to cool down; all food and activities were free to the public.

Mark Cann, a second-year volunteer, and a Pierce Township native, said the event was preparing to host 500 people, which is the largest Pierce Township’s National Night Out has ever been.

Cann has been coming to National Night Out for years, but he wanted to start volunteering for the event to show his support to his community.

“National Night Out creates a sense of community,” he said. “It extends a friendship between law enforcers and local residents and showcases the law enforcement, too.”

Chris Chesney, a patrol officer, came to Pierce Township’s Police Department just under a year ago, and he feels Pierce Township does a deliberate job of interacting with the public through numerous community outreach opportunities, including the activities hosted during National Night Out.

Jason Doerman has been a police officer for 15 years, and he appreciates seeing the community, especially younger children, come together during an event like this and have a good time.

“Typically, the community only sees us when there is a negative event, but during an event like this, it shows us in a positive light,” Doerman said. “We are able to create a partnership with the local residents we serve and show them we are also community members of Pierce Township.”