Goshen High School will move up from Division II to Division I in girls basketball this upcoming season, per divisional breakdowns provided by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The OHSAA recently announced divisional breakdowns for the upcoming 2023-24 girls and boys basketball seasons using competitive balance data submitted last season. All other 2023-24 winter sports will use the same divisions as last year, as the upcoming school year is the second year of the current base enrollment data cycle.

The OHSAA uses enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education to determine each school’s base enrollment numbers for girls and boys sports. The base enrollment data is collected every other year to be used for two school years.

Using a formula derived from that data, Goshen was up one competitive balance “point” from the previous two-year cycle. In boys basketball, another area Clermont County team, Felicity-Franklin High School, also was up one CB, but will remain in Division III.

Last season, Goshen tied for first place in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division standings at 9-1, 18-7 overall, and won its first two playoff games.

Wildcats’ Jones in OHSAA record books

Williamsburg High School baseball standout Eli Jones is officially a part of Ohio high school baseball history.

Jones hit in 30 consecutive games during his senior season in 2023; the feat was recently added to the Ohio High School Athlete Association Baseball State Records.

That puts Jones in a tie for sixth all-time in that category. The most consecutive games with a hit is 35 – by Brandon Jackson of Columbus Northland (2006-2008) and Mike Breyman of Attica Seneca East (1999-2000).

Jones was the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference Player of the Year and led the conference in hitting with a .574 batting average.

Milford names new girls lacrosse coach

Milford High School recently announced that Becca McLouth will become the school’s new head girls lacrosse coach, pending approval of the Milford Exempted Village School District board.

A former collegiate lacrosse player and head coach, McLouth is a Milford resident and has been a part of the Milford youth lacrosse program as an assistant coach and clinic instructor.

McLouth’s most recent head coaching experience came during a two-year stint at Thomas More University in Northern Kentucky. Prior to her time leading the Saints program, she spent two seasons as an assistant coach at both Mason and Indian Hill high schools. At Indian Hill, she helped the school reach the Division II state championship game.

McLouth played her collegiate lacrosse at Division I James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. While there, she was a two-year starter and led her team in assists as a senior. McLouth helped the Dukes to back-to-back conference championships and an appearance in the NCAA Sweet 16 and Elite 8. She was also a four-year scholar-athlete and a community service award recipient.

As a high school player, McLouth began her career in Fairfax, Virginia, before moving to and graduating from southwestern Ohio lacrosse powerhouse Sycamore. With the Aves, she was a first-team All-American as a senior and an honorable mention as a junior. McLouth helped lead the team to a state title in 2007 and three consecutive district and regional crowns. She also was the Ohio Defensive Most Valuable Player during her junior year.

McLouth will be joined on the Lady Eagles coaching staff by her two sisters, Kiersten Groh and Megan Jones.