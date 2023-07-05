Goshen High School is thrilled to announce the launch of its Summer IT Internship Program in collaboration with INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati. This program provides high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors with an exceptional opportunity to gain real-world experience in the field of Information Technology.

The summer internship program commenced in June and will continue until August, offering participating students an immersive and comprehensive learning experience. Throughout the program, students will have the chance to expand their knowledge and skills in various IT disciplines, including computer setup and configuration, software installation, cybersecurity, and network administration.

The internship program aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that will prove invaluable in the fast-paced world of technology. By engaging in hands-on projects and receiving mentorship from experienced professionals, Goshen High School interns will develop a solid foundation for their future careers.

One early achievement of the summer internship program is the significant improvement in the cabling infrastructure within one of the school’s labs. The dedicated efforts of the four (4) summer interns have resulted in a more organized and visually appealing environment. By cutting excess cabling and reconnecting RJ45 connections using proper techniques, the interns have successfully resolved previous cable management challenges. These improvements are expected to enhance network performance, reduce maintenance issues, and contribute to a more efficient learning environment.

Goshen High School expresses its gratitude to INTERalliance for their partnership and commitment to nurturing the next generation of IT professionals in the Greater Cincinnati area. Through this collaboration, Goshen High School and INTERalliance are shaping the future of technology by empowering students to excel in the digital age.