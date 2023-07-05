The Public Test for the August 8, 2023 Special Election will be held during the July Monthly Board Meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Board office: 76 S. Riverside Dr., Batavia, Ohio 45103.

The monthly meetings are for general purposes, including review of minutes and finances, election status, and any and all other matters that may come before the board.

Logic and accuracy testing for the August 2023 Special Election will be done July 5-7 during business hours at 299 Haskell Lane, Batavia, Ohio 45103.