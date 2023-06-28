VVA 649 Recognizes Projects by Squirrels

Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649 presented Projects by Squirrels with the Business of the Month award for June 2023. The award was presented for their support of Chapter 649’s mission and the donation of cleaning the benches and painting the six foot chapter logo at our memorial prior to the Memorial Day Ceremony. Projects by Squirrels provides services for indoor and outdoor home improvement projects. VVA 649 board member Phil Dodge presented the award to Co-Owner Lyndsey Blair.