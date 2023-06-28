The Tri-State Honor Flight Team will be conducting a “Flightless” Honor Flight on August 19, 2023. The Flight will be launched from the Southern Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio.

This “Flightless” Flight will be strictly for disabled veterans who are wheelchair-bound or can no longer fly because of their health or physical limitations.

The Tri-State Honor Program started flying veterans over eighteen (18) years ago and primarily focused on World War II veterans. The World War II monument was finally constructed in Washington, D.C. over sixty (60) years after the war ended.

The Tri-State Honor Program wanted to give these World War II veterans an opportunity to see their monument, as well as other veteran-related monuments. With the passing of time, many veterans are too ill to travel or advised by their doctor not to travel or be away from home for eighteen (18) hours.

The Honor Flight Team realized that many veterans of other conflicts, such as the Korean or the Vietnam Wars are in the identical health limitations.

The “Flightless” Honor Flight is designed to give these veterans an opportunity to receive a proper “thank you” for their military service.

All veterans aged 65 and over who have served either stateside or overseas, war time or peace time are eligible to participate in this Tri-State “Flightless” Honor Flight IF they are not able to participate in the regular Honor Flight Tri-State trip to Washington, D.C.

One of the highlights of the Tri-State Honor Flight is the Welcome Home Parade at the end of the Program. The public is certainly encouraged to participate in this closing event.

Veterans, family members or organizations, school children, scout groups, police and first responders are welcome to join the staff at the Southern Ohio Veterans Home.

The Tri-State Honor Flight Team invites these individuals and groups to plan to arrive by 2:45 pm at the Veterans Home. They will be guided to the designated parking location by the Tri-State Honor Flight Ground Crew.

All greeters for this special occasion for veterans should notify Hanna Hopper, the Home Volunteer Coordinator, at (937) 378-2900, extension #2739 or Hanna.Hopper@dvs.ohio.gov if they are able to attend.

If any attending groups have students participating, the Volunteer Coordinator Hopper will provide a Service Hour certificate for two (2) hours. For more information on the “Flightless” Honor Flight, individuals should contact the Honor Flight Team Co-Chair Dee Daniels at (513) 652-9317 or dotr1948@gmail.com.

My Opinion: The Honor Flight is indeed a trilling celebration for veterans. Many World War II veterans had parades in their honor at the conclusion of the Second World War.

However, many of them never lived to see the monument that was erected in Washington, D.C. to honor their accomplishment. My five (5) uncles, World War II combat veterans, passed away long before the World War II monument was constructed.

Korean War veterans or Vietnam War veterans never had a parade when they returned to the United States. Korean War veterans served in “the Forgotten War” while Vietnam veterans were told “to take off their uniforms at the airports” before going home because of the existing hostility and mood of the country.

The first Honor Flight took place in May of 2005 when twelve (12) veterans flew in six (6) small airplanes from Dayton, Ohio, to see the World War II Monument. By the end of 2005, over one hundred and thirty (130) veterans traveled to Washington, D.C.

In May of 2023, the Honor Flight Network celebrated its’ 18th Anniversary and will have carried over 250,000 veterans, from the Second World War, Korean and the Vietnam Wars to see the monuments erected in their honor. This Program is privately funded and receives no government funding.

In retrospect, a veteran must participate in the Honor Flight to receive the full impact of the celebration. However, many veterans are not medically able to participate in the activities during the long eighteen (18) hour day.

The “Flightless” Honor Flight is a great opportunity for them to be honored and I am certainly looking forward to participating on August 19th in the Welcome Home Parade at the end of the program. I hope that you will be there to honor our veterans!

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran, who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman. He was on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2022. He can be contacted at plahovinsak@msn.com.