I was just looking over some of my old columns and I saw one I wrote on June 18, 2022. It talked about how hot it was. I don’t remember any time it has been any hotter than these last weeks. Wow. What did you do to cool off? Well, I spent Thursday at Coney. Yes, it was 90. Water is always cold at Coney. It was when we first got there around 10. In just about an hour it had warmed up. Not warm-warm, but better than icy. We had a great time as always. Coney is a big deal to us. Sam and Abbey went to Coney opening day. The worst sunburn I ever saw. Sam had a blister the size of a quarter. Awful! Better now! Holiday Monday I got to spend the day with my good friends who have a pool; yes-a pool. Wow! They are wonderful. Jeff is my boyfriend. Of course, he is married to Mindy. But he is so sweet and kind and helpful to this old lady. Mindy and my daughter Shea, have been friends since middle school. They are wonderful people. And guess what? They invited me back Saturday! Sooo, three days in the sun and a pool. They say hot weather next week. Geez; we need rain. My flowers are so beautiful. Let’s pray for rain. I hope you are staying cool and don’t have a sunburn. Hope to see you at Coney. God Bless!