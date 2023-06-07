In an October 12, 2022 issue of The Clermont Sun newspaper, PFAS were called the “New Agent Orange.” PFAS are man-made perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl chemical substances, known as “Forever Chemicals.”

On April 27, 2023, Senator Cynthia Shaheen introduced Senate Bill 1360, the PFAS Exposure Assessment and Documentation Act, requiring the Secretary of the Department of Defense (DoD) to finally act on the existing PFAS threat to veterans and their families.

“Forever Chemicals” mean that these substances will never degrade their overall toxicity in the environment. They may have led to the contamination of the drinking water supplies of veterans, and their families, at nearly 700 military bases.

The PFAS chemicals were used in fire-fighting foam. Starting in the 1970s, this foam was used on military bases to fight fuel fires.

The release of PFAS into the environment occurred during both emergency responses and training exercises. This was the primary source of the contamination of groundwater on military bases.

PFAS exposure has been linked to health problems including birth defects, low infant birth weight, cardiovascular issues, high cholesterol, and a variety of cancers, including liver cancer, breast cancer, testicular cancer and kidney cancer.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) does not concede PFAS exposure to those who served at any location, nor have related any diseases to the exposure.

This VA non-concession requires disabled veterans seeking VA disability claims for illnesses, or diseases, related to those exposures to prove their individual PFAS exposure and the direct relationship to the illness.

Scientific research on PFAS is already available. In June of 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warned that PFAS contamination could cause health problems in drinking water at levels “near zero and below EPA’s ability to detect.”

The EPA stated in their warning that the two (2) most common PFAS chemicals can cause health issues from as low as 0.004 and .04 parts per trillion. Prior EPA research claimed “70 parts per trillion could pose significant risks.”

On September 16, 2022, forty (40) Senators submitted a letter to the DoD Secretary expressing their concern over the lack of significant progress in addressing PFAS contamination at military bases. Congress has already increased funding by $1 billion dollars for the DoD to accelerate PFAS research, testing and remediation at military bases.

Senator Shaheen’s pending legislation would require the DoD to provide annual periodic health assessments (PHAs) of those service members exposed to PFAS chemicals, or known/suspected to be exposed to the PFAS threat.

The key component of this legislation for disabled veterans is that the DoD would be required to enter into an agreement with the VA to share the exposure and health assessments.

“The PFAS contamination of U.S. military facilities is an issue that endangers the health of current and former service members and military families and undermines our military readiness,” said Senator Shaheen.

“There is sufficient evidence that these chemicals are associated with several health concerns, including harm to the immune and reproductive systems, as well as associations with some types of cancers,” continued the Senator.

“The PFAS Exposure Assessment and Documentation Act would offer military families access to blood tests which would ensure that they are informed about possible service-connected PFAS exposure and potential associated complications,” stated Shaheen.

“Our service members have our backs,” concluded the New Hampshire Senator. “We should have theirs by ensuring their adequate care and support.”

My Opinion: Congress did not include exposure to PFAS chemicals in the recently passed PACT Act. Therefore, disabled veterans must fight the same battles over again that were fought with the VA concerning exposure to Agent Orange and the Toxic Open Burn Pits.

Fortunately, we have Senators, like Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, who has stated (in his September 16, 2022 correspondence) that one of the major obstacles in the way of Congress putting more resources toward this problem (PFAS) is a lack of planning by the Department (of Defense) on how to execute at a higher funding level.”

Senator Shaheen should be commended for introducing Senate Bill 1360 and forcing the Department of Defense (DoD) to finally act on the existing PFAS threat to veterans and their families.

However, the proposed Senate Bill does not order the VA to get actively involved with the PFAS situation. They must be proactive and recognize their responsibility to address the scope of the PFAS contamination.

The National Disabled American Veterans (DAV) has made PFAS proposed legislative bills a priority in their 2022-2023 Legislative Policy Goals. They firmly back Senate Bill 1360, the PFAS Exposure Assessment and Document Act. We must not fail our disabled veterans on this issue.

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the current DAV Department of Ohio Hospital Chairman and the Adjutant of DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County). He can be reached at: plahovinsak@msn.com.