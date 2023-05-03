As part of the Eastern Corridor – Segment IVa program, the S.R. 32/Bach Buxton Road interchange and Old S.R. 74 reconstruction projects are moving into their next phase of construction, and as part of the corridor improvements, several traffic changes and restrictions will go into effect next month, beginning with Old S.R. 74.

On Monday, May 1, Old S.R. 74 will be closed from just east of Dogwood Drive to Elick Lane for utility relocation and intersection reconstruction. The closure will be in effect through September 1, and motorists may detour via S.R. 32 and Elick Lane, as well as local streets to Schoolhouse Road and Old S.R. 74.

Then, two weeks later on May 15, the following traffic changes will be imparted along the S.R. 32 corridor as contractors move into the next phase of interchange construction.

S.R. 32 traffic between Glen Este-Withamsville Road and Elick Lane will be shifted to the outside in each direction, with three lanes of eastbound and two lanes of westbound traffic continuing to be maintained.

The new off-ramp from S.R. 32 East to Clepper Lane will be opened to traffic, and a new signal will be in operation at the end of the ramp to Clepper Lane.

Access to the south leg of Glen Este-Withamsville Road from S.R. 32 will be closed permanently.

Eastbound S.R. 32 traffic may use the new Clepper Lane off-ramp; westbound S.R. 32 motorists may continue traveling west to the Eastgate Boulevard interchange and follow this to either Eastgate South Drive or Aicholtz Road to Glen Este-Withamsville Road. Southbound Glen Este-Withamsville Road motorists may follow either S.R. 32 East to the Clepper Lane off-ramp or S.R. 32 West to Eastgate Boulevard.

Marian Drive will reopen, and northbound traffic on Bach Buxton Road will be switched to the newly constructed roadway to Marian Drive.

Glen Willow Drive will be closed permanently.

The Eastern Corridor – Segment IVa program is comprised of a series of enhancement projects to the state Route 32 corridor and adjacent roadways that when completed will improve traffic flow, accommodate increasing traffic levels, reduce congestion and travel delays, and improve overall safety.

Reconstruction on Old S.R. 74 includes widening approximately one-half mile of the route between Schoolhouse Road and Springfield Court on the north side of S.R. 32 to accommodate added capacity from the S.R. 32/Bach Buxton interchange. Among other improvements, the S.R. 32/Bach Buxton interchange project includes building a new interchange near the existing Elick Lane intersection and extending Bach Buxton Road over S.R. 32 to connect with Old S.R. 74 on the north side.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded two separate contracts for approximately $5.7 million and $42.5 million, respectively, to complete both projects, and all work is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

To learn more about the Eastern Corridor program, visit Eastern Corridor Program of Transportation Improvements, and for ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.